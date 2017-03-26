Congratulations flood in to new parents Cheryl and Liam

Family, friends and fans of Cheryl and Liam Payne have been offering their congratulations to the new parents.

Cheryl announced on Saturday that she had given birth to her first child on Wednesday, a baby boy who currently has no name, and warm wishes began flooding in at the news.

Her former Girls Aloud bandmate Nadine Coyle tweeted: "Congratulations @cherylofficial I am so so happy for you & your precious little boy & family! Sending you loads of love!"

Payne's mother, Karen Payne, shared the same photo as the couple had to announce the birth and captioned it: "Happy Mother's Day to all mothers over the world."

She also updated her Instagram bio to read "A proud mum The happiest granny" and in another Instagram update wrote about how pleased she was to have a grandson.

She wrote: "Finally I can boast that I am a grandmother! The happiest grandmother! I'm very proud of my children. Everything I've been doing lately is crying, because I'm very happy, now I have the most beautiful grandson in the world. Thanks God."

Fans were also quick to congratulate the couple.

@melissa_rossie tweeted: "Can't wait to see Cheryl's and Liam's baby," and @KatysCandyFloss tweeted: "I can only imagine how adorable Cheryl & Liam's baby is."

@Paulwheeler19 tweeted: "Congrats to Cheryl and Liam on the birth of your baby boy your gonna make wonderful parents."

But some One Direction fans pointed out that there was an unfortunate timing clash with Payne's bandmate Harry Styles seeming to have announced his solo work.

The singer had posted three completely blank white photos to Instagram, which he had flagged up with fans on his Twitter account.

@lilsxo_ tweeted: "Cheryl gave birth to Liam's baby and harry post a row of blank photos... it's been eventful."

@mythicalphan tweeted: "liam and cheryl: we had a baby three days ago. the fandom: okay but harry just posted three white pictures on instagram?"