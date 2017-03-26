Beckhams lead Mother's Day tributes among famous families

Victoria Beckham has been praised by husband David Beckham and their children as the famous family led celebrity tributes on Mothering Sunday.

Fashion designer and former Spice Girl Victoria, who has four children with the retired footballer, was delighted to share a hand-made card from her five-year-old daughter Harper on her Instagram page.

Written in Harper's handwriting, the message inside the card read: "Dear mummy, I hope you have a lovely day with us. Enjoy lunch.

"You are vere spesial to me you are my best frend I hav evr met, Love Harper. Hooray hooray for mummy (sic)."

Victoria wrote: "Feeling very loved today. The sweetest card from my best friend x I love u all so much x @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham X VB."

A follow-up video posted on the social media site revealed her youngest child had recorded herself singing a song for another greetings card.

David, 41, posted a family photo on his own Instagram page, and wrote: "Happy mama's day to another amazing mummy ...

"Someone that has raised these beautiful little ones to be the most precious, special and loved children ... A woman that has drive, passion, intelligence and love for her children what gets any better than that ??"

He added: "Thank you for giving me the most beautiful gift @victoriabeckham (To all the mums have an amazing day)."

Victoria and David's eldest son Brooklyn, 18, wrote that he loves his mother "to the moon and back" in a post on his Instagram page, and their 14-year-old Romeo added that he "can't ask for a cooler, nicer and joyful mum".

The couple are also parents to 12-year-old son Cruz.

Other celebrity mums shared their well-wishes from their children on Mothering Sunday, as well as personal photos and messages for their own mums.

Victoria's former Spice Girl bandmate Geri Horner posted a picture of herself cuddling her baby son Monty on her Instagram page and thanked her own mother.

The singer wrote: "Happy Mother's Day Everyone. To my own mother who worked so tirelessly to look after us, who taught me so much, and helps me with my own children.

"Mothering comes in all different ways; you who have mothered your friend's children, your brothers, sisters, friends, your dogs, your old lonely neighbor, partners, your boyfriend, of course your husband.

"We can't help it, with or without children we can't help but mother - we care, we worry, we nag, we kiss and we love. It's what we are ITS WHAT WE DO - We're just made that way - keeping everyone together."

Horner is married to F1 boss Christian Horner and the pair welcomed Monty in January. She also has daughter Bluebell from a previous relationship.

Footballer Wayne Rooney thanked his wife Coleen while sharing a picture of her with their three sons, Kai, Klay and Kit.

The sportsman wrote on Instagram: "Happy Mothers Day @coleen_rooney. Thanks for everything you do for us, we love you."

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby - who has three children with husband Dan Baldwin - revealed she was enjoying spending the day relaxing.

She posted online: "Feet up and sunshine!!! #happymothersday."

Willoughby's best friend and fellow TV star Fearne Cotton, a mother of two, posted a snap of herself with her own mum and wrote: "Happy Mother's Day to my beautiful, loving, tenacious, thoughtful mumma. Love and thanks to all the mums, mother figures, new mums and mums that are no longer here."

Coronation Street actress Catherine Tyldesley's son Alfie made her his "first proper Mother's Day card", and she showed it off on Instagram.

She added: "My heart might just burst. I love you beautiful little man xxxxx."

Tyldesley's co-star Helen Flanagan posed with her one-year-old daughter Matilda in a social media post, and wrote: "So blessed to be mummy to my beautiful little girl. My reason, my heart and everything xxx."

Britain's Got Talent's Alesha Dixon kissed her daughter Azura Sienna in a sweet photograph as she wrote that being a mother is "the biggest blessing of my life".

Keeping it simple, photographer Mary McCartney shared a photo of her late mother Linda McCartney, writing: "#MothersDay."

Former Emmerdale actress and Loose Women star Lisa Riley wrote on Twitter: "Please spare a thought for people like myself who's mum were taken far to soon, may the sunshine today remind us they are shining down (sic)."

Boyzone star Ronan Keating paid tribute to both his late mother Marie and his wife Storm - who is pregnant with the couple's first child together - in an Instagram post.

Along with a picture of each of them, he wrote: "Happy Mothers Day to all the Mammy's around the world. Here are two very special women to me. The most incredible Mom to a woman I know will be an incredible Mother."