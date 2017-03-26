Ant and Dec once more top Saturday night's TV ratings

Ant and Dec have continued their domination over the TV schedule as their variety show was the most-watched programme on a jam-packed Saturday night.

Some of British TV's most popular personalities were competing against each other in the ratings, as Ant and Dec, Mel and Sue and Mrs Brown were all included in the prime time line-up.

Ant and Dec scored the biggest audience of the evening with an average of 6.4 million viewers and a peak of 7.5 million tuning in to watch their antics, which included a special appearance from Take That.

The ITV programme, which aired at 7pm, had an overall audience share of 35% according to overnight ratings, and it was up on the equivalent episode of last year by 100,000 viewers.

However, although Takeaway was the top billing of the evening, the figures did not manage to match up to last week's average of 7.3 million people and peak of 8.1 million.

Over on BBC One, the grand final of the Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins-fronted Let's Sing and Dance for Comic Relief was viewed by an average of 3.1 million and a peak of 3.4 million.

The programme aired from 6.55pm until 8.25pm, therefore having to battle it out with Ant and Dec.

The all-singing, all-dancing show saw the stars of gameshow The Chase crowned the champions for their Wizard of Oz Medley.

The four quizzers fought off tough competition from the stars of BBC hospital dramas Casualty and Holby City, DJ duo Rickie and Melvin, comic Sara Pascoe, The One Show reporters and TV personality Alison Hammond.

And it was success for new chat show All Round To Mrs Brown's, starring Brendan O'Carroll as the Dublin matriarch, as it debuted to an average of 5.5 million viewers and a peak of 5.7 million.

The fun-filled hour-long show aired at 9.15pm and saw appearances from star guests Pamela Anderson, Judy Murray and James Blunt.

ITV's The Voice UK - which aired from 8.30pm until 10.20pm, clashing with Mrs Brown's show - suffered a slight drop in average viewers as it reached the semi-final stage of the competition.

The talent programme, which stars Sir Tom Jones, Jennifer Hudson, Will.i.am and Gavin Rossdale as coaches, was watched by an average of 3.8 million and peaked at 4.9 million.

Last week's episode was seen by an average of 4.2 million and had a peak of 5.6 million.