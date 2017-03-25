We'll break new ground but keep it fun - CBeebies controller

The secret to CBeebies' success is its commitment to be "hugely ambitious but with plenty of fun", controller Kay Benbow has said as the channel prepares to launch a flagship new drama.

Ms Benbow said she was "absolutely over the moon" that CBeebies had been named channel of the year category for the fifth time at the British Academy Children's Awards 2016, adding that she believed it was continuing to "break new ground".

In May it will launch Apple Tree House, a drama set on a multicultural inner city housing estate, something which Ms Benbow said will be "very different" for CBeebies, but aims to reflect the lives of the channel's young viewers.

Ms Benbow told the Press Association she hopes CBeebies helps to create happy, resilient, tolerant children through its "wonderful range of content".

Topsy and Tim, the drama based on Jean and Gareth Adamson's classic books, won the pre-school live action children's Bafta death for the sensitive portrayal of the death of Grandma's dog Mossy.

Although some viewers were uncomfortable with a storyline about death in a show for young children, Ms Benbow said: "These are the type of things children have to deal with.

"It's knowing your audience and how to connect with them."

Ms Benbow is also passionate about making the arts accessible.

The channel's version of A Midsummer Night's Dream - using Shakespeare's original text - won best Children's Programme at the Royal Television Society programme awards on March 21.

Repeats of the production - which features children's TV favourites including Justin Fletcher alongside acclaimed actors like Josette Simon - always get good viewing figures, she said, adding: "If kids are laughing it means they are engaged."

Ms Benbow said: "I always want people to give the very best to the very young.

"We have a duty to open up the world, take them on a voyage of discovery and help them to understand the world, m aking things accessible and easy to understand but not in a patronising, dumbing down way."

Ms Benbow said a brilliant presenter, often an expert in their field, can be key to a new programme's success, "somebody who knows and likes their audience, not somebody who wants to be the next person on Saturday night TV".

CBeebies brought in YouTube educator Maddie Moate to front science programme Do You Know? which explains to young children how everyday things are made and how they work and the show has had a positive response from young viewers.

Ms Benbow said it was important that programmes were made by p eople who "just know how pre-schoolers tick", adding: "Nothing turns me off more than people pitching an idea and talking about the merchandise."

The CBeebies brand has expanded to include a YouTube channel, social media, an interactive website and apps offering games for children and support and information for parents and its success ensures a steady stream of high profile famous faces are willing to appear to read the nightly bedtime story.

Tom Hardy - a favourite with mums - will return for his third visit at 6.50pm on Sunday for a Mother's Day special, reading There's A Bear On My Chair by Ross Collins.

Ms Benbow, who has been the channel's controller since 2010, said she hoped to continue "setting new standards in television for young viewers. Hugely ambitious but with plenty of fun".