Still standing at 70 - Sir Elton lays on glittering charity gala

Sir Elton John will celebrate his 70th birthday with a star-studded charity gala hosted by Hollywood actor Rob Lowe.

The Rocket Man singer will also be marking a 50-year writing partnership with his friend and long-time collaborator Bernie Taupin at the party in Los Angeles.

The event, which will also raise funds for the Elton John Aids Foundation and Los Angeles-based art and culture centre the Hammer Museum, will also feature a special performance by American singer Lady Gaga.

Talking about reaching the milestone, Sir Elton said:"Age is immaterial, provided we keep our minds alive by being open to new things."

Sir Elton said his working partnership with Taupin still had the "same excitement now as when we first started".

"It's an amazing achievement to stay with one person for 50 years on a creative basis, in an industry where that doesn't really happen very much," he said.

The pair collaborated on hits including Your Song, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, Daniel and I'm Still Standing.

Sir Elton's birthday on Saturday will also be marked by a foundation fund-raiser sale of photographs donated by artists and collectors at Christie's in New York.

"We started the Elton John Aids Foundation 25 years ago and it is wonderful to commemorate this year with an extraordinary group of photographs, donated so kindly by some of the greatest photographers in the world," Sir Elton said.

"At EJAF, we are determined to end Aids by investing in people's health, wellbeing, equality, and opportunity and by building the circumstances in which HIV and Aids recede into history.

"Over the past 25 years, we have witnessed progress but also daunting setbacks. So, we cannot let up.

"We hope all of the collectors participating in this sale will respond to the urgency of our work by bidding generously on these amazing photographs."

The collection, which will go to auction on April 6, includes works by artists who died of Aids, with pieces dating up to 80 years ago.

Cindy Sherman's colourful portrait shot Untitled is expected to fetch one of the highest sums, while Herb Ritts' black and white Backflip, Paradise Cove figure is estimated to go for up to 60,000 dollars.

Sir Elton said: "Great artists, including Mapplethorpe and Herb, were lost to Aids.

"They died so young, and their loss was so tragic. Herb's work means he's still supporting our work even though he's not with us."