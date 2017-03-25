New CBeebies inner city drama 'originally pitched as animation'

A new drama set on a multicultural inner city estate was originally pitched as an animation, the controller of children's channel CBeebies has said.

Apple Tree House, which is due on screen from May, will show life through the eyes of the children of immigrant families.

Controller Kay Benbow told the Press Association: "It will be very different for CBeebies. I think it's important that we reflect all of our audience."

Ms Benbow, who has been in the role since 2010, said the team behind Rastamouse initially pitched the new show as an animation, but she replied : "I'd really love this to be a drama."

Gregory Boardman, of production company Five Apples, said: "Part of me was very excited because it chimed with a thought I was having. But making live action is different and can be more difficult.

"It was a pleasant surprise and a degree of challenge."

Mr Boardman said the original idea for Apple Tree House came from actor William Vanderpuye who voices Zoomer and other characters in CBeebies show Rastamouse.

He wanted to create a show which reflected the way the world i s seen through the eyes of children growing up in families who had moved to the UK.

"They pitched it as animation. We had no reason not to believe that was a good way to go. The sense of place and character was wonderful," Mr Boardman said.

But he added that Five Apples was not an animation company: "We are producers. Our background was live action. We have always been driven by storytelling."

The show, which was created by a team from different backgrounds, then had to find actors who could do the characters justice in a drama.

"We knew finding child performers who were able to reflect the authenticity of the characters would be a challenge. We weren't really looking for stage school kids," Mr Boardman told the Press Association.

More than 1,000 children were seen by the casting team who went into schools and community centres and used social media "to reach into areas that we wouldn't normally reach".

Eventually eight-year-old Aamir Tai was cast to play Mali, who moves to the inner city estate where he meets the caretaker's daughter, Sam (played by Miranda Sarfo Peprah, also eight). Summer Jenkins, seven, stars as their friend Bella. Mr Vanderpuye plays Sam's father Kobi.

"Even with the change from animation to live action, the show is very much as pitched," Mr Boardman said.

The original animation has inspired a multimedia element to the show, he said, adding: "The show is based around a child's view of the world. You can see into what they think of the world or of what an adult has said."

Mr Boardman said the show is set in a tough inner city area with rough edges but there is still an atmosphere of aspiration to it.

"We all smile in the same language, we all laugh in the same language," he added.