Love Actually sequel shares poignant message on Red Nose Day

The highly-anticipated sequel to Love Actually has seen Hugh Grant revive his role of the British prime minister saying: "Wherever you see tragedy, you see bravery too."

The 10-minute sequel during Comic Relief's annual fund-raising event showed fans where their favourite characters were, 14 years after the hit movie.

In a press conference at the end of the short film, which aired just two days after the atrocity in Westminster, Grant's PM told the assembled media: "Times obviously for many people have got harder and people are nervous and fearful.

"It's not just in politics that things are tough. Usain Bolt has run his last Olympics, the Harry Potter films are finished, Piers Morgan is still alive, but on the other side of the coin the new Metallica album is an absolute cracker.

"On a deeper level, I'm optimistic. Wherever you see tragedy, you see bravery too. Where you see people in need you see extraordinary people coming to their aid.

"Today is Red Nose Day and people are giving their hard-earned cash to people who they will never meet but whose pain and fear they feel and want to fight.

"So, it's not only romantic love that's all around - most people still, every day, everywhere, have enough love in their heart to help other human beings in trouble. Good's going to win. I'm actually sure of it."

The star-studded telethon had raised £71,308,475 by the end of the evening, Comic Relief said.

Sir Lenny Henry opened the show with a tribute to those affected by the attack on Westminster.

The comedian, who helped set up Comic Relief, was joined on stage by Jonathan Ross as he told viewers: "We want to send our thoughts and love to all those affected by the events in Westminster.

"Tonight is an opportunity to save lives, to reach out in the spirit of partnership and compassion.

"The money you give tonight will make things better for people with tough lives here at home and abroad and your generosity year after year proves how much more there is that unites us than divides us.

"Every donation is a good deed."

The short film, directed by Richard Curtis, was the most anticipated segment of the three-hour broadcast and revealed Andrew Lincoln's character Mark is now married to Kate Moss, Colin Firth's Jamie is married to Portuguese waitress Aurelia and the pair have children and are expecting one more.

The prime minister is still with Martine McCutcheon's Natalie and Bill Nighy's ageing pop star Billy Mack claims to have bedded more than one Kardashian.

The broadcast started with stars including Sir Lenny, Ed Balls, Vic and Bob and Miranda Hart recreating a famous scene from La La Land as they were stuck in a traffic jam performing a musical number.

Balls reunited with his Strictly Come Dancing partner Katya Jones to perform part of his routine to Gangnam Style from the dancing competition, dressed in the bright blue suit he wore on the show.

During the broadcast, singer Ed Sheeran brought viewers to tears as he paid for a hotel room to rescue children from abuse on a visit to Liberia for Comic Relief.

Meanwhile, the chocolate digestive was crowned the winner in Comic Relief's World Cup of Biscuits.