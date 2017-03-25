Bake Off's Paul Hollywood meets new presenter Noel Fielding for night out

Paul Hollywood has met up with his new Great British Bake Off colleague Noel Fielding for a night out.

The TV baker and the comic beamed as they posed for a selfie, the two seemingly at a restaurant together days after Hollywood revealed he and his new co-stars had not all yet convened.

Along with the snap, shared on Instagram, Hollywood wrote: "Catching up with Noel."

Fielding has proved a divisive choice to host the baking programme, which has moved from the BBC to Channel 4 and lost long-running presenters Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins as a result.

The Mighty Boosh star will present the popular show along with Sandi Toksvig, while veteran chef Prue Leith is filling the place left by Mary Berry.

Earlier in the week, Hollywood said he is a "big fan" of Fielding's after Bake Off fans took to Twitter to question if his appointment as host is "lunacy or genius" He is becoming the most talked-about signing to be announced.

Hollywood told ITV's Loose Women: "I'm really excited. Obviously it's a big thing for the country, the Bake Off, and when I heard the names read out, I was really excited.

"I think the whole dynamics of it, when I sat down and thought about it, because I'm a big fan of Noel, and Sandi actually, and Prue."

Asked if the foursome had met, he said: "We're about to, it's got to be kept so quiet - it'll be on the moon somewhere!"