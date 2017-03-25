Ant, Dec, Mel, Sue and Mrs Brown in battle for TV viewers

Some of television's most popular personalities will compete for viewers tonight as Ant & Dec, Mel and Sue, Take That and Mrs Brown pack the schedule.

The live final of BBC One's Let's Sing And Dance For Comic Relief, hosted by the former Great British Bake Off presenters, will see DJs Rickie Haywood-Williams and Melvin Odoom compete with a trio of Casualty and Holby City stars, comedian Sara Pascoe and experts from quiz show The Chase.

It will go head-to-head on the schedule with Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway on ITV, when the presenting duo will be joined by Take That for a special End of the Show Show.

Later in the evening Mrs Brown's Boys creator, writer and star Brendan O'Carroll will return to the BBC as Dublin matriarch Agnes Brown hosts her own chat show, filmed in front of a live studio audience.

All Round To Mrs Brown's will see actress Pamela Anderson, tennis coach Judy Murray and X Factor judge Louis Walsh join Mrs Brown in her living room.

The Voice UK will also continue on ITV as the singing competition reaches the semi-finals and eight hopefuls battle for the public vote under the watchful eye of their coaches Sir Tom Jones, Jennifer Hudson, Will.i.am and Gavin Rossdale.

Let's Sing And Dance For Comic Relief is on BBC One at 6.55pm, while Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway is on ITV at 7pm.

The Voice UK is on ITV at 8.30pm while All Round To Mrs Brown's begins on BBC One at 9.15pm.