Ant and Dec in 'embarrassing' teaser as countdown to Britain's Got Talent begins

The countdown to the next series of Britain's Got Talent will begin this weekend as presenters Ant and Dec share an "embarrassing" new teaser.

In the special clip, the comedy duo meet an impressive range of hopefuls, kicking off a chain of events that results in them emerging onstage in matching pairs of patriotic pants.

"It was quite intricate," said Dec.

"It's a chain of events that result in us appearing in our boxer shorts in front of a live theatre audience.

"It was very embarrassing, like one of those anxiety dreams where you end up with no trousers on."

The competition show's 11th series begins in April with judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams renewing their search for an act fit to perform in front of royalty.

Presenters Ant and Dec will feature the special introduction to the show, which stars a fire-eater, ballerina, cyclist and a hula-hooper, as part of their Saturday Night Takeaway show tonight.

:: Britain's Got Talent returns next month on ITV.