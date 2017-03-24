Tatiana Maslany: Final scenes of Orphan Black left me emotionally exhausted

Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany said she was emotionally "exhausted" filming the final scenes of the award-winning sci-fi series.

The Emmy-winning actress plays nearly a dozen different clone characters on the TV show, which moved from BBC Three to Netflix last year.

Maslany said she had mixed emotions as she finished work on the fifth and final series, which will begin airing in June.

"It was so sad," she told an audience at PaleyFest TV Festival in Los Angeles.

"There were two weeks where we wrapping most of the main and recurring cast and all of the clones and every day it was somebody's goodbye.

"It was exhausting. It was an emotional expulsion of sadness.

"Then also the joy that we got to do this for five seasons."

Canadian star Maslany, 31, won the best actress Emmy in 2016 for her performance in Orphan Black, which explores the moral and ethical implications of human cloning.

The show's co-creator Graeme Manson described the new series as "Orphan Black on steroids".

"We're doing a really surprising season with lots of twists and turns," he told the Press Association.

"We have some pretty interesting conceptual leaps."

Orphan Black co-creator John Fawcett said the decision was taken to move the show to Netflix in the UK because it had been screened at "weird times" by the BBC.

"They were showing us at like 3 o'clock in the morning on BBC Three," he said.

Meanwhile, Manson admitted he had forgotten the BBC America series was shown on Netflix in the UK because he was "consumed" by making the programme.

"We're in Canada and it's carried by many people all over the globe," he added.

"I had forgotten it was on Netflix in the UK. I'd forgotten it completely.

"It's not really on our radar. We're too consumed by making it."