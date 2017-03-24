Strictly Come Dancing four-day live show axed over poor ticket sales

Strictly Come Dancing's new, live show has been cancelled due to poor ticket sales just weeks after the event was announced.

Strictly Come Dancing: The Spectacular would have seen Tess Daly and Zoe Ball joined by judges Darcey Bussell, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli, as well as a selection of contestants.

The four-day June extravaganza - which is separate to the Strictly live tour - was criticised over the amount fans were being charged to take pictures with the show's professionals.

A spokesman for BBC Worldwide said that the event, which was charging £70 for entrance tickets, had been cancelled due to lack of demand.

"Unfortunately, demand for this event wasn't as strong as we'd hoped and we've taken the difficult decision to cancel it. All ticket holders will receive a refund."

But he said that the Strictly live tour, which has been running for 10 years, "remains incredibly popular".

The event had been billed as an "extraordinary insight into what it is like to be part of" the BBC1 show, with fans getting the opportunity to "experience the glitz and glamour that is Strictly with a day full of entertainment, dance, interviews, music, glamour and style".

Professional dancers from the BBC series, including Anton Du Beke, Gorka Marquez and Katya Jones, were due to attend the show at ExCeL London.

But it also hit the headlines for charging £20 to meet and greet and have a professional snap taken with one of the show's pro dancers.

A BBC Worldwide spokesman said: "Those prices are on average lower than what you'd normally pay to have a photo taken with a TV or movie star."