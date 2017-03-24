Chase and Status, Annie Mac and MistaJam announced for Virgin V Festivals

Chase and Status, Annie Mac and MistaJam will all play the BBC Radio One stage at Virgin V Festival this summer.

The Summer of Dance stage will return to the festival, opening the musical proceedings on the Friday night of the festival at both the Chelmsford and Staffordshire sites.

Drum 'n' bass duo Chase and Status will headline Weston Park in Staffordshire with a DJ set, with Duke Dumont, Disciples, Danny Howard, MistaJam and Mac also joining them on the bill.

The night will be broadcast live on Radio One.

Mac will headline Hylands Park in Chelmsford, joined by Wilkinson, Netsky, Riton featuring Kah-lo and Icarus.

Jay-Z, Pink, Ellie Goulding, Stormzy and Craig David are among the acts already announced to perform at the festival.

Tickets for Virgin V Festival at on sale now.