Noel Fielding is someone different new C4 Bake Off needed, says Prue Leith

Prue Leith has backed new Great British Bake Off host Noel Fielding - saying that producers needed to get someone "different" from "kooky girl comedians" Mel and Sue.

Wacky, surreal comic Fielding, 43, will be presenting the show on Channel 4 with Sandi Toksvig, 58, replacing Sue Perkins, 47, and Mel Giedroyc, 48.

Leith, 77, told the Sun: "What would have been fatal is if they had tried to simply do exactly the same thing and replace Mary with someone very like Mary and to replace Sue and Mel with similar kooky girl comedians.

"I think it would have been really hard to get it right. But if we're all very different, it will be different."

Leith called Mary Berry, who she is replacing on the show, to find out more about Paul Hollywood, 51, before signing up for the high-profile job.

"I was very anxious to know. She said he was lovely, so that was OK," the Great British Menu star said.

Leith said of her future on Bake Off : "I hope I last as long as Mary - that would be a terrific triumph."