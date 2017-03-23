La La Land's Ryan Gosling explains on-stage giggles over Oscars mix-up

La La Land actor Ryan Gosling has explained why he suffered from the giggles on stage at the Oscars.

The Hollywood star, 36, was seen laughing during the fiasco when it emerged that Moonlight instead of La La Land should have been crowned best film.

Gosling said he worried that somebody was hurt when panic ensued at the ceremony, but after discovering that no-one was injured he laughed with relief.

"I thought there was some kind of medical situation, and I had this worst-case scenario playing out in my head," he said.

"And then I just heard Moonlight won and I was so relieved that I started laughing," People quoted the Canadian actor as saying.

Describing the moment when he realised something was wrong, Gosling said: "I was watching people start to have this panicked reaction in the crowd. Guys were coming on with headsets and I felt like someone had been hurt."

Speaking at the Adobe Summit in Las Vegas, the Drive star said he did not feel bitter about the mix-up adding: "Truthfully, I was also so thrilled that Moonlight won."

The mix-up was the biggest blunder in the 89-year history of the Academy Awards.

Award presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were given the card for actress in a leading role rather than the best picture winner.

PricewaterhouseCoopers accountants Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz were responsible for the winners' envelopes at the show.