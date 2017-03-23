James Corden: Terror attack will bring Londoners closer than ever

Comedian James Corden has said he believes Londoners will join together "more than ever" in the wake of the Westminster terror attack.

The London-born host of the Late, Late Show said he had "pangs" of wanting to return to the UK from Los Angeles after learning of the horrific incident, in which five people, including the attacker, died and at least 40 were injured.

Speaking at the PaleyFest TV festival in Hollywood, Corden told the Press Association: "London is a vibrant and diverse and proud city. That's my experience of it.

"I don't know what the motives were for something like today.

"But I do know that if those motives were in any way to try and divide people in that city or that country, it won't happen.

"Because I can remember after the 7/7 attacks, intrinsically those people will join together more than ever."

Corden, 38, who moved to the US two years ago, said that after learning of the attack "you would imagine you'd think, 'Oh I'm glad I'm not there'.

"But actually I had pangs of just wanting to be there, of wanting to be with loved ones and friends.

"I think people will be feeling like that in London right now.

"It's a brilliant city and place and I hope everyone's safe and stays that way."

Corden also paid tribute to the victims of the attack on Wednesday's episode of his US chat show, The Late, Late Show.

He told the audience: " I know a lot of people in England watch this show, there's a lot of people from Britain who work on this show and of course our thoughts go out to everyone who's been affected by this."