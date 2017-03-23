Dermot O'Leary dedicates The Nightly Show to Londoners

Dermot O'Leary has dedicated Thursday's episode of The Nightly Show to Londoners, in the wake of Wednesday's terror attack.

The X Factor host is this week's presenter of the ITV entertainment show and began Thursday's instalment with a speech about what it meant to be a Londoner.

Dedicating the episode to London, he said: " People say that London isn't Britain, but to be honest, I think it is.

"Being a Londoner has nothing to do with the colour of your skin or where you're from. It's about tolerance and acceptance."

He finished: "We'll go on living, playing, working, queuing and complaining together."

Geordie duo Ant and Dec were the guests, who told O'Leary about visiting Buckingham Palace to collect their OBEs.

Talking about standing in the queue to receive their honours, the pair, who front jungle challenge show I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! said that they had been in impressive company.

Dec said: "The guy behind me invented (music recognition app) Shazam."

Ant added: "The guy in front of me blew glass for medical experiments.

"And we feed testicles to celebrities."

Singer James Blunt also appeared on the programme and spoke about his close friendship with the late Carrie Fisher.

Describing how they had met in a London restaurant through mutual friends, he said that she had asked him what he did for a living.

Blunt said: "I said I'd just got out of the army, had a record deal and was moving to LA.

"She said, 'Well you're going to need a place to stay', and I went out there and lived with her."

He added of one of his hits: "I recorded Goodbye My Lover in her bathroom."