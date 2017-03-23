BBC Three sitcom This Country jumps on Red Nose Day bandwagon

BBC Three sitcom This Country has jumped on the Red Nose Day bandwagon with a special charity sketch.

The one-off episode will see the Cotswolds characters Kerry and Kurtan don red noses in their enthusiastic attempt to raise money for Comic Relief, by selling squash.

But when their ill-fated plan goes wrong, the pair resort to their friend Sluggs for help, to the dismay of the vicar.

The comedy mockumentary, following the lives of cousins Kerry and Lee "Kurtan" Mucklowe is written by and starring Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper, with Michael Sleggs playing Sluggs.

Launching on the online only channel this year, the show explores the life of young people in modern rural Britain.

The This Country sketch will be broadcast as part of the BBC special programme on Red Nose Day, on Friday.