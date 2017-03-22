Willoughby and Schofield upstaged by 'adorable' lambs

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were upstaged by some adorable lambs as they chatted to Countryfile's Adam Henson on This Morning.

The presenter was on the ITV programme talking to the hosts about his family farm and the book he has penned about his life and that of his late father Joe Henson MBE.

But all eyes were on the cuddly lambs snuggled up on their laps as the trio perched on bales of straw.

One person wrote on Twitter: "I just want one of those little lambs, like the one @hollywills is holding!! Adorable!"

Another tweeted: "They are the most chilled and clean lambs and ewe ever."

"The lambs are adorable. I don't eat lamb, I can't separate bottle feeding them like babies from eating them," said another.

During the interview Henson discussed the loss of his father, who died in 2015 after battling cancer.

He said: "I walk around the animals that he has helped save from extinction, the place he has built up, the legacy that he has built in the Cotswold Farm Park that me and my business partner continue to run, and I do that with great pride.

"But it is difficult. So initially, the first few months or year really, wherever I was walking I would see him and I would burst into tears."

Henson's father passed away before the presenter had completed his book Like Farmer, Like Son.

He said: "He gave it his blessing and we started writing it but then sadly during the writing he got diagnosed with lung, liver and kidney cancer and within three months he had died.

"So he never saw the final product but he enjoyed the fact that we were writing it and gave me permission to tell the family stories."

Henson told Willoughby and Schofield that being a farmer had led to some unlikely showbiz experiences.

"I was in Braveheart with Mel Gibson, believe it or not, with a pair of working oxen," he said.

"We've had pigs working with Colin Firth.

"You name it. Our animals are very famous."