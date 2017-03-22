Trump the target in James Corden's Donald: The Musical

James Corden has taken on President Donald Trump in musical form with a parody of Matilda's When I Grow Up.

The presenter used a segment of his The Late, Late Show to poke fun at Mr Trump and his close circle of advisers in Donald: The Musical.

Corden teamed up with comedian Tim Minchin and actors Ben Platt and Abigail Spencer to perform the song as a young Steve Bannon with dreams of US domination when he grows up.

Minchin, who wrote the lyrics and music for smash-hit musical Matilda, starred as a young Mr Trump while Platt played White House press secretary Sean Spicer and Spencer appeared as counsel Kellyanne Conway.

Mr Trump's lines include: " When I grow up, I will be President and build big walls, b an Muslims, play with Putin's balls, gr ab pussies of the lady grown-ups" while Corden's Bannon sings: "I'll be chief strategist, s o I can put my Breitbart fist, in side my puppet's inside bits."