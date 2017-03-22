Sir Ian McKellen to perform one-man show to raise funds for Park Theatre

Sir Ian McKellen will reprise some of his most memorable roles - from Gandalf to Macbeth - in a uniquely intimate one-man show this summer.

The Oscar-nominated star's show Shakespeare, Tolkien, Others & You will see him take to the stage at London's Park Theatre for nine performances in July in an attempt to raise money for the venue, of which he is one of the key ambassadors.

Revisiting the likes of his beloved characters, such as the Lord of the Rings wizard and Shakespeare's tragic Scot, Sir Ian will also engage with the audience, who will be able to ask questions and participate in the performance.

His solo showcase will be accompanied by a never-before-seen exhibition of posters, paintings and photographs from his body of work across his more than 50 years on the stage and screen, and fans will have the chance to purchase a few choice items.

Sir Ian said: "I'm performing at Park Theatre to help raise funds for the charity. In a short time, the theatre has established itself on both the theatrical and local maps.

"With no public subsidy for core costs, they need to bring in donations of about £250,000 every year just to keep the doors open.

"The monies raised from the higher ticket prices for this production will support their core ambition of producing accessible theatre throughout the coming years and furthering their work with the local community."

Tickets for Sir Ian's show cost between £85 to £95, and £145 for a one-off gala performance - which includes wine and canapes and the opportunity to meet the actor - but a number of seats costing £10 will be available on the day.

Sir Ian, who has won several Olivier Awards among many other top stage and film accolades, said: "I do hope you'll support this wonderful cause."

Park Theatre artistic director Jez Bond said: "As one of our country's leading actors, I can't imagine there is anyone better-placed to understand both the power and importance of smaller-scale theatres and the challenges they face.

"Ian has been a staunch supporter since the building was a hard-hat site - and I continue to be grateful for and humbled by his incredible generosity.

"He has donated his time to help raise vital funds by performing this show - and I am honoured to be working with him to bring it to the stage."

Sir Ian McKellen's Shakespeare, Tolkien, Others & You runs from July 3 to July 9 at the Park Theatre in Finsbury Park, London.