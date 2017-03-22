Mary Berry: I'd take my chances presenting with Noel Fielding

Mary Berry has said she is not too familiar with new Great British Bake Off host Noel Fielding.

The comic, 43, has been unveiled as the surprise co-presenter, with Sandi Toksvig, 58, of the much-loved baking show on its new Channel 4 home.

Asked about ever working with Fielding, she told The Sun: "I don't know him, but I'd take my chances."

She said her replacement on the show, Prue Leith, 77, has the "knowledge" and "personality" to make her mark on the revamped series.

Fielding and Toksvig replace Mel Giedroyc, 48, and Sue Perkins, 47, who decided not to leave the BBC.

Paul Hollywood, 51, signed up with Channel 4, recently saying: "I'm at a different stage to Mary, and I just couldn't let go of that job."

He told Loose Women he and Leith would "get on like a house on fire", adding: " I'm a big fan of Noel, and Sandi actually, and Prue... so I'm really looking forward to it."

Berry, 81, has been causing controversy with recipes on her new show, Mary Berry Everyday, with viewers insisting one of her latest creations, a pie, was a "casserole with a lid" because it did not have a pastry base.