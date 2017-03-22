Great British Bake Off's Nadiya Hussain: I still have to do all the cooking

Former Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain has said she still does all the cooking at home despite her career taking off since she triumphed on the show.

The baker and mother-of-three has been busy enjoying success as an author and TV presenter since more than 14 million people watched her win Bake Off in 2015.

Hussain, 32, told BBC Good Food magazine that her husband does not do any of the cooking and that she batch-cooks the weekly family meals on a Sunday.

"When I am not around, my husband, Abdal, will do the school run and all that, but he does not cook," she said.

"So, on a Sunday, I batch-cook for the whole week and the kids will get in the kitchen and help decide what recipes they want to eat."

Hussain was recently announced as the host of a new BBC cooking contest, The Big Family Cooking Showdown, which could rival Bake Off when it airs on Channel 4.

Hussain and Zoe Ball will search for the nation's best family of cooks in the series, due to launch in the autumn on BBC2, with chefs Giorgio Locatelli and Rosemary Shrager as judges.

She previously presented a hit BBC1 programme, The Chronicles Of Nadiya, in which Hussain went back to her roots to explore food in Bangladesh.

The presenter, whose children are 10, nine and six, said of her own grandmother: "Nani will not throw anything away. If my kids have a packet of crisps, she'll take the packet and say, 'I reckon we could do something with that'.

"As a child, my mum would eat clementines off the tree and my nan would keep the peel. It took her a while to think what to do with it, but eventually she put it in a fish curry. I didn't know this until I watched mum cook it when I was a teenager.

"I said, 'Hold on a second, you just put orange peel in that curry!'. It was a lightbulb moment: I realised that's what cooking's about, experimenting."

Hussain said she does not have many written recipes passed down from her family.

"I have friends who have tatty bits of paper or books of recipes that their grandparents have written down," Hussain said.

"Nani is illiterate and my mum never wrote recipes because she never thought it important."