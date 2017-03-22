Dame Vivienne Westwood nominated for Beacon Award for charity work

Dame Vivienne Westwood has been nominated for an award celebrating philanthropy for her work helping to halt rainforest destruction.

The British fashion designer is up for a Beacon Award for championing charity Cool Earth, which works alongside indigenous villages in the rainforest.

Also nominated is money-saving expert Martin Lewis, who has given more than £17 million of his own money to various causes over the past five years, and actress and model Lily Cole, who has founded a social enterprise and is an outspoken supporter for migrants across Europe.

A number of sports stars are also nominated, including Olympian triathletes and brothers Alistair and Jonny Brownlee, Dame Kelly Holmes and boxer Amir Khan.

The Beacon Awards celebrate philanthropy and those who give their time, expertise and financial resources to benefit society.

Previous winners include Harry Potter creator JK Rowling and former Conservative MP Zac Goldsmith

The Beacon Awards will be held on May 9.