Chuck Berry's final album a family affair

Chuck Berry's final album will feature his first new recordings in nearly 40 years and collaborations with his children and grandson.

The veteran musician, who died on Saturday at the age of 90, penned eight of the 10 new recordings on Chuck, his first new album since Rock It in 1979.

The tracks feature his longtime backing group, including his children, Charles Berry Jr on guitar and Ingrid Berry on harmonica and vocals, as well as guest performances from his grandson Charles Berry III, Gary Clark Jr, Tom Morello and Nathaniel Rateliff.

The track Lady B Goode, described as a "spiritual sequel" to his hit Johnny B Goode, features guitar solos from three generations of the Berry family, while country ballad Darlin' is a duet with his daughter.

Some of the songs were conceived as far back as the 1980s and were developed in Berry's home studio in St Louis between tours.

He worked on the album until 2015, when health concerns forced him to stop touring and recording, but continued to oversee production and planning for the record.

Charles Berry Jr said: " Working on my dad's record has been one of the best experiences of my life.

"I will forever treasure the musical conversations we had, and the time we spent together completing it."

Morello and Rateliff appear on the track Big Boys, which is out now, while the album also includes songs entitled Wonderful Woman, You Go To My Head, 3/4 Time (Enchiladas) and She Still Loves You.

Chuck will be released on Dualtone/Decca Records on June 16.