Broadchurch star Sarah Parish lands top role in new police show Bancroft

Broadchurch actress Sarah Parish has been cast in the lead role in new detective series Bancroft.

The 48-year-old will play respected police officer DCI Elizabeth Bancroft, a woman with dark secrets, in the ITV Encore thriller.

Game Of Thrones actress Faye Marsay will star as ambitious recruit DS Katherine Stevens in the four-part series.

When DS Stevens is assigned to a cold case, she unwittingly disturbs the ghosts of the past and what she unearths shakes DCI Bancroft to her core.

Linus Roache plays a man who was widowed when his wife was murdered 27 years earlier, an unsolved crime DCI Bancroft appears to know more about than she is letting on.

Other actors appearing in the series include Amara Karan, Adrian Edmondson, Art Malik, Kenneth Cranham, Adam Long, Lee Boardman and Steve Evets.

Bancroft is being filmed on location in and around Bolton and the North West.

Created and penned by Mr Selfridge writer Kate Brooke, the programme will be produced by former Doctor Who producer Phil Collinson and directed by John Hayes.

Bancroft is the first commission from the ITVS drama label Tall Story Pictures.