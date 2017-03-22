Alec Baldwin teaches child his Donald Trump impression on red carpet

Alec Baldwin has been filmed teaching a child how to do his famous impression of US President Donald Trump.

The comedian and actor is known for lampooning the politician on US sketch show Saturday Night Live, with his impersonation drawing criticism from Mr Trump himself.

He stopped on the red carpet at the New York premiere of his animated film The Boss Baby to show a 12-year-old boy named Zachary how to mimic the president.

The footage, captured by Twitter-user Joanna Preston, shows Baldwin gesticulating and waving his hands about wildly, while showing off the facial expressions he uses.

Much of the sound is inaudible but Baldwin appears to be emphasising the use of "lower jaw" and forming an "O" shape with the mouth.

"You got it!" he tells the child at the end of the lesson, clapping and heading off down the carpet.

Zachary's father Brian Kaplan said his son has been able to speak to several celebrities becuase his mother Lambeth Hockwald is a journalist.

He said: "Zach had an idea that he would be able to ask Alec Baldwin a question about the movie. He asked him, 'Who is the boss in your family?' and Baldwin replied, his wife and youngest girl.

"Then, unbeknownst to my wife, he asked Baldwin if he could do his Trump imitation. Lambeth didn't know video was rolling. The rest is history.

"Zach is thrilled! Never expected this, but is keeping it in perspective. He's a grounded kid. He loves SNL, so this is a real kick for him."

Baldwin started mocking Mr Trump on Saturday Night Live during the presidential campaign.

In December, Mr Trump hit back, writing on Twitter: "Just tried watching Saturday Night Live - unwatchable!

"Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad."