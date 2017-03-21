Wyclef Jean handcuffed by LA police in case of mistaken identity

Former Fugees member Wyclef Jean has said he was handcuffed by police in Los Angeles in a case of mistaken identity.

The Grammy award-winning musician documented the incident on Twitter, posting a video of him being held by two officers next to a police car at around 1am local time (8am GMT).

"Another case of mistaken identity," Jean, 47, wrote, adding: "Black man with a red bandana robbed a gas station as I was in the studio working but im in handcuffs?"

The Haiti-born singer claimed he was stopped by the Los Angeles Police Department but was actually detained by sheriff's deputies in neighbouring West Hollywood, with the LAPD saying they "were not involved" in the incident.

Several hours after posting the video, Jean said in a series of tweets: "I was asked by the police to put my hands up. Then I was told do not move. I was instantly hand cuffed before being asked to identify myself

"Nor was I told why I was being cuffed. In the process I said my name and told them they have wrong person.

"I am sure no father wants his sons or daughters to see him in Handcuffs especially if he is innocent."

Sheriff's spokeswoman Nicole Nishida told The Associated Press that Jean's clothing and vehicle matched the description of a suspect in an armed robbery.

She said he was detained for a "short time" and then released. The suspects were later arrested.