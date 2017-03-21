SS-GB's Kate Bosworth hails 'effortless' on-screen dynamic with co-star Riley

SS-GB actress Kate Bosworth has heaped praise on her co-star Sam Riley, calling their on-screen dynamic "effortless".

The pair starred together in the BBC drama, which looked at what would have happened if the Nazis had won the Battle of Britain.

Following the end of the series, Bosworth, who played New York Times journalist Barbara Barga, said: "I have been a fan of his work since I saw him in Control, many years ago and have wanted to work with him for some time.

"He is such a sweet, hardworking, wonderful person and actor.

"I love being in scenes with him. It's one of those relationships which has been effortless in creating the characters' dynamic."

Riley appeared Douglas Archer, a British detective working under the SS, who became romantically tangled with Bosworth's Barbara.

The Control star also hailed Bosworth's prowess in her role, saying the actress has the "looks and demeanour of a movie star from the golden age".

He added: "Sometimes you don't like your co-stars and you just have to get on with it. B ut Kate is fantastic. It's been great having her around."

Writers Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, the Bafta winners behind Bond films Spectre, Skyfall and Casino Royale, adapted Len Deighton's 1978 alternate history book of the same name for the series.

Bosworth revealed she found the presence of Nazi symbolism during filming "unsettling".

She added: "It's very strange to be on set ...to see large Swastika banners from every room, and not see soldiers in uniform.

"It doesn't take much to transport yourself to that place."

:: SS-GB is out on DVD, Bluray and Download from March 27.