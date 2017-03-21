MPs rebuke Viagogo for failing to attend hearing on ticketing abuse

Online ticketing site Viagogo has been rebuked by MPs for failing to turn up to a parliamentary hearing on ticketing abuse.

The Culture, Media and Sport Committee is taking evidence on the issue, with singer Ed Sheeran's manager also on the bill.

Committee chair Damian Collins MP criticised the website as he opened the hearing with the seat allocated for a representative of Viagogo standing empty.

The hearing comes weeks after the secondary ticketing site was accused of "moral repugnance" over a decision to resell tickets to a Sheeran cancer charity gig.

Mr Collins told witnesses and MPs that "as you can see it had been our intention to have Viagogo giving evidence... this morning".

He said: "It is of considerable disappointment to us that Viagogo have decided not to send a representative.

"Despite the fact that they have a substantial office in... London, they do not believe that they have adequate representation in the UK in order to assist the committee with its inquiries.

"Given that other companies that operate in the primary and secondary ticketing space, like Live Nation and eBay, have given evidence to the committee, it is of considerable disappointment to us that Viagogo don't feel that they have any oral evidence that they can contribute."

He added that "there has been a substantial amount of debate and progress (on the issue) but it seems that Viagogo feel that they have nothing to add to the evidence the committee has taken so far".

Mr Collins told MPs: "If we're to see further progress made on clamping down on abuse in the ticketing market it's important that companies comply with those changes and with the UK law... if companies aren't complying and seek to flout UK law then they should face restrictions on trade."

Viagogo was advertising circle seats at the Royal Albert Hall concert, which is in aid of teenage cancer patients, for up to £5,000.

The website was condemned by ticket reform campaigners Fan Fair Alliance.

"Leaving aside the moral repugnance of profiteering at the expense of teenage cancer sufferers, this appears a flagrant breach of consumer law and yet another reason why Government intervention is so desperately needed," the campaigners said.

Musicians have hit out on the topic recently, with You Me At Six frontman Josh Franceschi and Stormzy criticising online ticket touts.

Last year, Franceschi told MPs on the committee that the future of live music depends on a clampdown on touts.

MP Nigel Adams later spoke of his anger at Viagogo's decision not to show up, telling the committee that the empty seat should be filled with a "tub of lard or a handbag".

"Can I share your frustration, chair, about Viagogo not being present today?" he said.

"If not contempt of Parliament they've clearly shown lack of respect to parliamentarians and by extension the British public, and I think we all need to be very angry with that.

"If we had a tub of lard or a handbag available, I'm sure we would have put it on the chair today."