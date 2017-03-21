Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You to become festive film

Mariah Carey's festive classic All I Want For Christmas Is You is being transformed into a seasonal film starring the singer.

The 1994 single is one of the best-selling Christmas tunes of all time, with sales of more than 14 million, and in 2015 was adapted into a children's book of the same name that has sold more than 750,000 copies.

Universal 1440 Entertainment has announced the forthcoming CGI film will be based on the picture book and Carey's music video, which featured her cradling a puppy and frolicking in the snow.

Carey said: "I am thrilled to be able to bring the story of the song to new generations of families."

The story follows a young Mariah (voiced by School Of Rock's Breanna Yde), who decides all she wants for Christmas is a puppy she has seen in a pet shop.

But to prove herself as a responsible pet owner, Mariah must first look after badly behaved mutt Jack, who turns her family's lives upside down.

Universal 1440 Entertainment general manager and executive vice president Glenn Ross said: "Like the song itself, Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You is destined to become an enduring family holiday classic.

"It is packed with family fun, holiday spirit, poignant moments and of course, Mariah Carey."

The film will be narrated and produced by Carey and will also feature the voices of Henry Winkler and Lacey Chabert.

It will be released on DVD this Christmas.