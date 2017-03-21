Journalist Justin Webb 'fainted on Yugoslav prime minister's private jet'

Journalist Justin Webb has said he once passed out while he was travelling on the Yugoslavian Prime Minister's private jet.

Webb, 56, was a passenger on former leader Milan Panic's plane at the height of the Bosnian civil war in the 1990s.

He told Radio Times: "I fainted on the Yugoslav prime minister Milan Panic's private jet.

"One minute, I was looking out the window wondering when the drinks were starting and the next thing I knew, I was lying on the floor with a large Serbian cameraman trying to force whisky from his flask into my mouth."

Bell said the private jet company stayed in touch for years after the incident, "sending elaborate Serbian Christmas cards and wondering if I was OK".

"And I wasn't even Martin Bell. I was a no one. A light-headed no one. But they cared," he said.

