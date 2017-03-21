George Shelley set for guest role in sitcom Benidorm
New images show a glimpse of singer and radio presenter George Shelley as he gears up for his latest role in the TV sitcom Benidorm.
The 23-year-old will play new guest character Giles, who joins the show to see his university friend Rob Dawson, played by Josh Bolt.
His visit proves to be a positive influence on Rob, who starts to wobble off the rails as he takes advantage of his grandmother's five-star hotel while she is away.
Pictures shared on Tuesday show Shelley in builder's garb as the pair go for a night out in fancy dress.
Shelley is one of a number of special guest stars cast in the ITV comedy's latest series, alongside Dame Joan Collins, Madness, Jason Manford, Amanda Barrie and Uri Geller.
::Benidorm returns to ITV at 9pm next Wednesday.