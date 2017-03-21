Gay Power Ranger Trini makes movie history

The new Power Rangers movie features an openly gay superhero in what is believed to be a first in film history.

The big-screen version of the children's TV show reveals yellow ranger Trini, played by actress and singer Becky G, is having "girlfriend problems", according to early reviews of the movie.

Director Dean Israelite described the moment as "pivotal" to the film, which is released in the UK on Friday.

He told the Hollywood Reporter: "For Trini, really she's questioning a lot about who she is.

"She hasn't fully figured it out yet. I think what's great about that scene and what that scene propels for the rest of the movie is, 'That's OK'.

"The movie is saying, 'That's OK' and all of the kids have to own who they are and find their tribe."

The character's sexuality was welcomed by actor David Yost, who played the blue Ranger in the original 90s TV series and is gay.

"I think so many people in the LGBTQI community are going to be excited to see that representation," he told the Hollywood Reporter.

Earlier this month it was revealed the live-action version of Beauty And The Beast includes what has been called Disney's first "gay moment" for a character.

Gaston's sidekick LeFou, played by Josh Gad, "is confused about his sexuality", according to director Bill Condon, who described a brief scene in the film as a "gay moment".

The film was subsequently banned in Kuwait and Malaysia, while in Russia, children under 16 are prevented from watching it.