Dermot O'Leary praised for The Nightly Show presenting stint

Dermot O'Leary failed to match the viewing figures of The Nightly Show's first host David Walliams despite proving a popular addition to the show during his first stint at the reins.

Viewers were impressed with the X Factor host's take on the new ITV programme, which has been largely criticised by viewers since it began at the end of February.

Previous hosts Walliams, John Bishop and Davina McCall have received negative reviews during their week-long stints on the programme.

Although there was a lot of love for O'Leary as he took over on Monday, only 1.7 million viewers tuned in to watch the 30-minute long show, which has taken over the ITV News's 10pm slot for eight weeks and i s attempting to replicate the late-night programmes popular in the US.

This shows a drop of more than one million from the very first episode, hosted by Walliams.

The former Little Britain comic took charge for the first week, and his debut episode was watched by 2.9 million according to overnight ratings.

The numbers dropped to two million viewers a few days later.

Fans on Twitter said that O'Leary could be the presenter required to "rescue" the topical entertainment programme, described by some as "cringe-worthy" and "rubbish".

"Dermot is by far the best #thenightlyshow host. Just need a new scriptwriter and it could be painless to watch," one viewer said.

"Dermot O'Leary by far and away the best host so far," said another.

One said: "Dermot O'Leary a natural on #thenightlyshow. He could just rescue it?"

Many viewers enjoyed O'Leary's light-hearted banter as he interviewed celebrity guests Catherine Tate and Ruby Wax, and suggested he would do well as a permanent fixture.

One person posted: "@ITVNightlyShow keep Dermot, but sort out the jokes, dodgy edits and the pacing. Maybe a longer show?!"

Another said: "Dermot O'Leary should have a permanent late night TV show (lasting longer than 30 mins) judging by tonight's first attempt!"

"Finally, #thenightlyshow is closer to finding it's Carson. Well done Dermot, a talk show doesn't have to be loud! Just the right pace," praised another viewer.

At the start of her run as presenter for the third week, McCall took herself away from Twitter to avoid negative reaction.

Comedian Bishop, who hosted the second week of shows, said his wife had also criticised the programme.

Walliams said he believed the criticism was down to viewers being upset about the news being moved from its 10pm slot for The Nightly Show.