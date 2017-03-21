Call for next Doctor to be transgender

Transgender news journalist India Willoughby has called for the first transgender Doctor Who and said she would like to be the one to step into the Tardis.

It follows widespread demand that the next Doctor be a woman, with Olivia Colman, Tilda Swinton and Maxine Peake among the actresses tipped to take over the part when Peter Capaldi steps down.

Willoughby said it was time the new Time Lord was played by a transgender star, tweeting: " I'm throwing my hat in the ring. Time for a transgender Dr Who. Regeneration not a problem @bbc5live @ChrisChibnall."

Emoji monsters, a giant sea creature and old enemies like Daleks and the Cybermen are among the hazards Doctor Who has in store in the new series of the hit show.

The BBC has unveiled a trailer for the 10th series of the relaunched sci-fi hit, revealing that the Doctor will face foes old and new and will travel to places such as Mars, Egypt and 1814.

The trailer gives fans a good look at Pearl Mackie, as the new companion Bill Potts, taking over the sidekick role from Jenna Coleman.

Capaldi will play the lead role throughout the 10th season, and will make his final appearance as the Doctor in the 2017 Christmas special.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One on Saturday April 15, with the first episode of series 10, The Pilot.