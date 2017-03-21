Amy Barnes killing sets up second Hollyoaks cliffhanger

Hollyoaks could have a second tragedy in store as character Amy Barnes' young children are set to go missing in the wake of her death.

Amy (Ashley Slanina-Davies) is set to end her 12-year run in the Channel 4 soap when she is killed shortly after her wedding to Ryan Knight (Duncan James) next week.

But now, producers have teased that the search for her killer will not be the only drama on the cards for the storyline.

Leah and Lucas, Amy's children from a previous relationship with Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson), will run away from the Lomax family, with whom they are staying after their mother's death.

Viewers will have a tense wait to see whether the children are found safe and well.

Ste could be one of the suspects for his ex's murder as he is desperately trying to stop the newlyweds moving abroad with Leah and Lucas.

But fans may also put Ste's boyfriend, Harry, in the frame as he is determined to protect his partner from losing his family.

The storyline will air from March 27 on Channel 4 and E4.