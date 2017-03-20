What a Wonder: Gal Gadot gives birth to baby girl
Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot has given birth to a baby girl.
The Israeli actress and her husband Yaron Versano have named their new arrival Maya.
Gadot, 31, announced the news with a photograph on Instagram showing their five-year-old daughter Alma on her way to meet her new sister, clutching some balloons.
She told her 3.9 million followers: "And then we were four... She is here, Maya.
"I feel so complete blessed and thankful for all the Wonders in my life #family #newborn #greatfull."
Gadot played Wonder Woman in Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice last year.
She will reprise the role in two films this year - Wonder Woman and the Justice League movie.