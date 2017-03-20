Ronnie Wood: snuggling up with wife and daughters 'my idea of heaven'

Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood has said snuggling up with his wife and baby daughters is his "idea of heaven".

Wood and his wife Sally Humphreys welcomed their twin daughters, Gracie Jane and Alice Rose, the day before his 69th birthday last year.

Nine months later, Wood - who gave up smoking ahead of their arrival - has told Hello! magazine: "Any time I'm with her and the girls, that's the best for me, nothing tops it.

"When the twins come into our bed and we're all snuggled up together, that, for me, is wonderful - my idea of heaven. It's special. The girls are so cuddly and gorgeous. I'm a lucky man."

Ms Humphreys, 39, and Wood were married in 2012 at an intimate ceremony attended by famous guests such as Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Rod Stewart.

She said: "When they (the twins) see Ronnie, they get so excited. You can see it on their faces: 'Yay, it's you!'."

Showing off the twins during an exclusive photo shoot at their home in Hertfordshire, she added: "It's like being in The Archers, living here. They have cricket on the green and village fairs and we go to all of it. We love it."

The twins are Wood's fifth and sixth children, but his first with Ms Humphreys.

He had four children already - Jesse Wood with his first wife, former model Krissy Wood; daughter Leah and son Tyrone from his second marriage to Jo Wood; and Jamie, Jo Wood's son from a previous marriage whom Wood adopted.

Read the full interview in this week's Hello! magazine.