Ofcom investigating Nigel Farage's comments about Sweden being 'rape capital'

Comments made by Nigel Farage in his new job as a radio host have prompted an investigation by the broadcasting watchdog.

The former Ukip leader, 52, began hosting an hour-long, week-night phone-in on LBC radio in January.

Ofcom is now assessing comments he made on the show about the refugee crisis, when he referred to Sweden as "the rape capital of Europe".

His remarks, which were made on February 20 and went unchallenged, sparked nine complaints.

An Ofcom statement said: "We are investigating whether comments made in this programme were materially misleading."

The MEP landed the job after having been by tipped by Donald Trump as a potential ambassador to Washington.