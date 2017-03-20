Mary Berry pie 'just a casserole with a lid', food fans complain

Mary Berry has stirred up yet another culinary controversy, this time over a simple pie.

The former Great British Bake Off judge had previously taken some stick on social media for using white wine, thyme, cream and an oven to create her version of spaghetti bolognese in Mary Berry Everyday.

Now the 81-year-old's hearty potato, leek and cheese pie is at the centre of a new storm, with viewers insisting it was a "casserole with a lid" because it did not have a pastry base.

"That's a pastry lid - not a pie. You're going to give Twitter a meltdown. Disgraceful," snapped one fan on Twitter.

"Sorry Mary, but it's not really a pie if there's no pastry base," said another.

One fan wrote: "Oh Mary you didn't... A PIE WITHOUT A BASE IS A LIE."

"That isn't a pie. It has no base. That's just a lid. Disappointed. Would still eat it though," said another disgruntled viewer.

Berry's sticky toffee pudding did not escape unscathed on Monday night's show, with viewers expressing their disappointment that it did not contain dates.

One viewer insisted: "It's not sticky toffee pudding. If it don't have dates!"

Another posted: "Why are there no dates in this #maryberryeveryday sticky toffee pudding? This is madness I tell you, madness!"

Berry's recipes on the BBC programme have been a talking point each week.

As well as "bolognese-gate", the 81-year-old surprised viewers by stirring garlic into her pizza dough last week, while admitting that she had never had a pizza delivered to her home.