Kim Kardashian West thought Paris armed robbers would rape and kill her

Kim Kardashian West said she thought she was going to be raped and killed by armed robbers when she was held at gunpoint in Paris.

The reality TV star said she "mentally prepped" herself after fearing she would be sexually assaulted as she spoke about her ordeal on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The 36-year-old, who is married to rapper Kanye West, was alone in a private residence in the French capital when she was robbed of jewellery worth several million dollars by a group of masked men in October.

On the latest episode of her reality series, which aired in the US on Sunday, a tearful Kardashian West: " He duck tapes my face and my mouth to get me to not yell or anything.

"He grabs my legs and I had no clothes on under.

"He pulled towards him at the front of the bed and I thought: 'OK this is the moment they're going to rape me.'

"I fully mentally prepped myself and then he didn't.

"Then he had the gun up to me and I just knew that was the moment they're totally going to shoot me in the head."

The mother of two said she prayed that her sister Kourtney would have "a normal life after she sees my dead body on the bed".

Recalling her ordeal, Kardashian West added: "I have a family. I have my kids, my husband, my mum.

"I'm not going to make it out of here. I know how these things go."