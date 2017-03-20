Ed Balls to reprise Gangnam Style dance routine for Red Nose Day

Ed Balls will reprise his beloved Gangnam Style dance routine from Strictly Come Dancing for one last time on Red Nose Day.

The former shadow chancellor, who won a whole new legion of fans when he took part in the star-studded BBC programme, made headlines with his uniquely energetic performance to the international Psy hit last year.

Speaking to BBC Radio 2's Jeremy Vine, Balls said: "I am going down to The O2 as we are going to film the opening dance song number for Comic Relief on Friday night, so I am going to be with all these celebrities and stars and comedians and think I'll be giving them a bit of Gangnam Style.

"They asked for my blue suit to be dry cleaned so I am thinking maybe a bit of Gangnam is coming!"

Balls, 50, will form a part of the BBC's live telethon for Comic Relief, and will feature in the theatrical all-singing, all-dancing show launch along with the likes of Russell Brand, Sir Lenny Henry, Warwick Davis and Greg Davies, among many others.

Balls's Gangnam Style stint with his dance partner Katya Jones was highly praised by fans, and even by BBC director-general Lord Hall, who later described it as "something of a national moment".

The ex-Labour MP and Jones scored 25 points for their pelvic-thrusting salsa to the catchy song in the eighth week of the series, two weeks before they were eliminated.