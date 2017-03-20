Doctor Who role should go to a woman, Timeless star Abigail Spencer tells BBC

Timeless star Abigail Spencer has urged BBC bosses to recruit an actress to succeed Peter Capaldi on Doctor Who.

The US star, who plays a time travelling professor on the E4 drama series, said she supported the idea of a woman playing the next Doctor - in what would be a first for the BBC show.

Tilda Swinton, Olivia Colman and Maxine Peake are among the names who have been linked to the role after Capaldi announced the next series of Doctor Who would be his last.

Spencer told the Press Association: "I worked with David Tennant who is the original and greatest time traveller.

"He and I did a pilot together years ago.

"Has there been a female Doctor? I support that (idea).

"I don't know who but I support that."

Spencer stars in Timeless as history professor Lucy Preston who attempts to stop criminal Garcia Flynn (played by Goran Visnjic) from changing the course of American history through time travel.

The former Mad Men star previously appeared i n legal drama Suits alongside Meghan Markle, the girlfriend of Prince Harry.

In September, Markle called for Spencer to reprise her role of Dana Scott on Suits when she posted an Instagram photo of the pair with the caption "Bring Back Scottie".

Asked how Markle was coping with the attention on her romance with Harry, Spencer replied: "I don't comment on my friends' personal lives. I will leave it to her."

The 35-year-old actress said the cast and crew of Timeless will find out in May whether the show has been renewed for a second series.

"I feel like there has been such an outpouring of support and love and attention from overseas," she said.

"I am hopeful. It's so hard to be confident in this industry in anything.

"Ultimately it's not up to me. It's with the powers at NBC."

Timeless airs on E4 on Wednesday at 9pm.