Viewers have called for Dermot O'Leary to take over as the permanent host of The Nightly Show after he impressed them with his debut on the programme.

Fans on Twitter said the X Factor star could "rescue" ITV's topical entertainment programme, which has struggled in the ratings and has been slated as "cringe-worthy" and "rubbish".

"Dermot is by far the best #thenightlyshow host. Just need a new scriptwriter and it could be painless to watch," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"Dermot O'Leary by far and away the best host so far," said another.

"Dermot O'Leary a natural on #thenightlyshow. He could just rescue it?" tweeted another.

The show is attempting to replicate the late-night programmes popular in the US and will run for eight weeks, hosted by a series of celebrities.

Previous hosts David Walliams, Josh Bishop and Davina McCall have all received their share of criticism over their stints.

But many viewers enjoyed O'Leary's light-hearted banter as he interviewed celebrity guests Catherine Tate and Ruby Wax, and suggested he would do well as a permanent fixture.

One person posted: "@ITVNightlyShow keep Dermot, but sort out the jokes, dodgy edits and the pacing. Maybe a longer show?!"

Another said: "Dermot O'Leary should have a permanent late night TV show (lasting longer than 30 mins)judging by tonight's first attempt!"

"Finally, #thenightlyshow is closer to finding it's Carson. Well done Dermot, a talk show doesn't have to be loud! Just the right pace," praised another viewer.