Adele stands up for her dancing fans at Melbourne gig

Adele halted the final show of her Australian tour to chastise a concert worker for telling fans to stop dancing.

Footage posted on social media showed the British singer defending people who wanted to stand during the show at Melbourne's Ethiad Stadium

After performing her single Water Under The Bridge, Adele told the staff member: "Excuse me sir? I know you work here but could you stop telling people to sit down? This is a music show.

"If people can't see then they can stand up.

"If you're moaning about people dancing, what the f*** have you come to a show for?

"If I see one more person be told to sit down, I swear to God."

The 77,000-strong crowd also witnessed a surprise proposal when Adele invited a gay couple to join her on stage.

"I had no idea that was going to happen. That wasn't planned," Adele said.

The 28-year-old star will compete her tour of Australia and New Zealand by performing three shows at the Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland this week.

She will perform four sold-out shows at Wembley Stadium between June 28 and July 2.