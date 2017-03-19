Take That will take back Robbie and Jason any time, says Gary Barlow

Gary Barlow has said Robbie Williams and Jason Orange can return to Take That any time they choose to.

Williams left the band in 1995 but briefly rejoined them again to create the Progress album in 2010 and more recently performed with them during the finale of Let It Shine.

Orange announced his departure in September 2014 with a statement that said: "I have spent some of the best years of my life with Take That and I'd like to thank everyone who has been a part of my journey, including my band mates, who are like brothers to me."

The remaining three members - Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen - are insistent there are no hard feelings with Orange following his exit.

Donald, 48, told Fabulous: "We had a great relationship and when he decided to leave, it was done amicably."

Barlow, 46, said maintaining their friendship is the "important bit".

"We've had that before (when things didn't end well with Robbie) and we'll do anything not to go there again.

"It has been left on a good note and it's an open door for Jay and Rob," he told the magazine, adding: "The band is for us all to come and go as we please."

The trio's next big public appearance will be a special edition of Carpool Karaoke, the popular segment in their friend James Corden's The Late Late Show, which they have filmed in aid of Comic Relief.