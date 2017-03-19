Rolls-Royce formerly owned by Kenney Jones and Vangelis to be auctioned

A rare Rolls-Royce once owned by both drummer Kenney Jones and composer Vangelis is to be sold at auction.

The 1965 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud III DHC "Chinese Eye" is expected to fetch between £150,000 and £180,000 when it goes under the hammer later this month.

The car was owned by Greek electronic jazz and orchestral composer Vangelis, who is best known for the scores for Chariots Of Fire and Blade Runner, from 1993 to 2016.

He purchased it from fellow musician Jones, drummer of The Small Faces and The Faces in the 1960s, and later The Who.

The car contains several factory options such as a heavy gauge frame, an electrically operated aerial, electric windows with emergency manually-operated handles/cranks and an electrically operated hood mechanism.

It also has a cocktail cabinet under the dashboard with crystal glasses and carafe.

It will be auctioned by H&H Classics on March 29.