Madonna shares video of adopted twin daughters

Madonna has shared a new video of her adopted twin daughters.

The singer posted a recording on Instagram, showing Stella and Esther giggling and chanting "Mambo mambo coffee coffee".

The twins, dressed in jumpers emblazoned with sequinned mice, clapped along as they sped up their chanting.

The queen of pop hinted that "mambo" might be how the sisters refer to her, as she captioned the footage: "How Mambo is gonna get through Friday!"

Madonna adopted the four-year-old twins from Malawi in February, to join her family of biological children Lourdes and Rocco, and adopted children Mercy James and David Banda.

Mercy James and David Banda are also from Malawi.

The 58-year-old has previously shared another musical video of her new daughters as they sang Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.