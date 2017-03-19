Kim Kardashian tells of 'life-changing' Paris robbery ordeal

Kim Kardashian has spoken about the night robbers broke into her flat in Paris, saying it was one of her "most life-changing experiences".

The star, 36, will be seen recounting the harrowing incident in the new episode of her reality TV programme Keeping Up With The Kardashians in the US on Sunday, and said it would be "very tough" to watch.

She posted a series of messages on Twitter explaining why she wanted to open up about the terrifying experience last October.

She told her 50.5 million followers: "Tonight's episode is going to be very tough for me.

"However, I thought it was important to share this story through my eyes & not in an interview where my own words could be twisted.

"I have always shared so much & I'm not going to hold back when this was probably one of the most life-changing experiences for me."

Kardashian was in a private residence in the French capital when she was robbed of jewellery worth several million dollars by a group of men in masks.

For several months after the ordeal, she took a break from social media.

Kardashian, who has two children with husband Kanye West, said she would never wish the experience upon anyone, but has "learned some valuable lessons & feel so blessed to be safe home w my babies & husband".

She continued: "To my friends, family, and loved ones I can't thank you enough for being there when I needed you the most.

"To the French police, thank you for your incredible hard work."

The new series of Keeping Up With The Kardashians premieres in America on Sunday.

A previously-released preview clip for the second episode showed Kardashian revealing that she begged with the robbers to "let me live".